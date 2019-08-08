Thursday, August 08, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

White House to host meeting with tech companies on violent extremism online

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House will discuss violent extremism online with representatives from a number of Internet and technology companies on Friday, according to a White House spokesman. "The staff-led meeting will take place Friday and include senior administration officials along with representatives of a range of companies," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement on Wednesday


ReutersAug 08, 2019 00:07:38 IST

White House to host meeting with tech companies on violent extremism online

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House will discuss violent extremism online with representatives from a number of Internet and technology companies on Friday, according to a White House spokesman.

"The staff-led meeting will take place Friday and include senior administration officials along with representatives of a range of companies," White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Susan Heavey)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Shot Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

PUBG PC Lite Live with Rakazone Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

PUBG Season 4 Trailer I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with RawKnee | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh


Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


also see

Newstracker

Nissan plans to cut over 10,000 jobs globally - Kyodo

Jul 24, 2019
Nissan plans to cut over 10,000 jobs globally - Kyodo
Australia's Westpac brings forward RBA rate cut forecast, A$ slips

Newstracker

Australia's Westpac brings forward RBA rate cut forecast, A$ slips

Jul 24, 2019
South Korea asks Japan to cancel plan to remove the country from white list

Newstracker

South Korea asks Japan to cancel plan to remove the country from white list

Jul 24, 2019
Oil prices gain on U.S. inventory drop, Middle East tensions

Newstracker

Oil prices gain on U.S. inventory drop, Middle East tensions

Jul 24, 2019
Global Markets: Asia stocks cautious on trade talks; euro under pressure

Newstracker

Global Markets: Asia stocks cautious on trade talks; euro under pressure

Jul 24, 2019
Nissan plans to cut over 10,000 jobs globally - source

Newstracker

Nissan plans to cut over 10,000 jobs globally - source

Jul 24, 2019

science

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Life on the Moon

So what if 'indestructible' tardigrades in suspended animation wake up on the Moon?

Aug 07, 2019
Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aliens

Crashed Beresheet lander may have colonised the moon with 'water bears' from Earth

Aug 07, 2019
Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Mars

Epicentre of mega-tsunami that rocked Mars 3 bn years ago may have been found

Aug 06, 2019
India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

India’s tiger counts suggest an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Aug 02, 2019