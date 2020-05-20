Wednesday, May 20, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

White House panel: Build new tech infrastructure for future jobs

By David Shepardson and Alexandra Alper WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A White House advisory panel on Tuesday urged the government and private industry to work together on new technological infrastructure to support future jobs and underpin a solid economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The White House American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, co-chaired by White House adviser Ivanka Trump and U.S.


ReutersMay 20, 2020 01:15:09 IST

White House panel: Build new tech infrastructure for future jobs

By David Shepardson and Alexandra Alper

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A White House advisory panel on Tuesday urged the government and private industry to work together on new technological infrastructure to support future jobs and underpin a solid economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The White House American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, co-chaired by White House adviser Ivanka Trump and U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, called for "an unprecedented investment in digital infrastructure." Members include Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook, Lockheed Martin Corp Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson and International Business Machines Corp Executive Chairman Ginni Rometty.

The board "was focused on solving these challenges even prior to covid 19, but the pandemic has accelerated our need to take action," said Barbara Humpton, CEO of Siemens USA.

The board's efforts are aimed at helping connect displaced workers with pathways to upgrade their skills and learn new ones so they can move into "good jobs in rebounding fields as the health crisis abates and the economy begins to recover," according to a White House official briefed on the plan.

The board wants governments "to streamline occupational licensing, education requirements, reduce the cost of licensing, and increase reciprocity" and urges the federal government to "allow student financial aid for high-quality, short-term, market-aligned credential programs."

Workforce issues have taken on new importance as the coronavirus pandemic has decimated the economy.

The United States lost 20.5 million jobs in April, the steepest plunge since the Great Depression. The unemployment rate surged to 14.7%, shattering the post-World War Two record of 10.8% touched in November 1982.

In a statement, Ross said the advisory board's meeting comes at a "challenging" time, but expressed confidence the president's policies will lead to a rapid rebound.

Ivanka Trump said in a separate statement the board will work to find "solutions to combat the job loss caused by this pandemic and help the unemployed get reconnected to the workforce."

"By rallying around this call to action, leaders in business and government can help more people build skills that lead to good jobs, promote hiring that is based on skills not just degrees, and build a national skills infrastructure to connect workers with opportunities," IBM's Rometty said in a statement.

Four major companies - Walmart Inc , Salesforce , IBM and Workday Inc - are announcing Tuesday they are creating "Interoperable Learning Records" to help workers and employers match applicants with jobs, the official said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Leslie Adler and Richard Chang)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

U.S. Senate returns to Washington amid concerns about coronavirus risk

May 05, 2020
U.S. Senate returns to Washington amid concerns about coronavirus risk
Wall Street snaps two-day slump on lift from tech titans

Newstracker

Wall Street snaps two-day slump on lift from tech titans

May 05, 2020
Global shares fall on U.S.-Sino spat but Wall Street rebounds

Newstracker

Global shares fall on U.S.-Sino spat but Wall Street rebounds

May 05, 2020
Wall St snaps two-day slump as tech titans give lift

Newstracker

Wall St snaps two-day slump as tech titans give lift

May 05, 2020
Tech-led Wall Street rebound set to lead Asia higher

Newstracker

Tech-led Wall Street rebound set to lead Asia higher

May 05, 2020
Trump administration pushing to rip global supply chains from China - officials

Newstracker

Trump administration pushing to rip global supply chains from China - officials

May 05, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020