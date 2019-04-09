Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House aides would recommend President Donald Trump veto a bill to restore landmark net neutrality protections if reinstated by Congress, according to a document sent to lawmakers Monday and seen by Reuters.

The White House statement was sent the day before the Democratic-controlled U.S. House is set to vote on a bill to reinstate the 2015 open internet rules. The FCC under Trump in December 2017 reversed rules barring internet service providers from blocking or throttling traffic or offering paid fast lanes, also known as paid prioritisation.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

