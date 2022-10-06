Thursday, October 06, 2022Back to
Made by Google event: Where to watch and what all to expect during the Pixel 7 series launch

Google is expected to unveil the Pixel 7 series alongside the Pixel Watch during the Made by Google event at 7:30 PM IST. Here's how you can watch the live stream.


FP StaffOct 06, 2022 15:44:43 IST

Google will be hosting their annual hardware event where they launch some of the most anticipated devices that tech geeks have been anticipating for. Google is all set to officially unveil the much-anticipated Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch alongside some other products at this year’s event, which they have named Made by Google.

This year, the annual device launch or hardware event by Google will take place in Brooklyn, New York. While the number of people invited for in-person attendance is limited, the event will be live streamed on Google’s event website and the company’s own YouTube channel.

Made by Google event: When to watch
The launch even will take place today, that is October 6 and will start at 10:00 AM Eastern Time or 7:30 PM for those living in India. Google’s launch events are typically an hour long, so expect the Made by Google event to go on till 8.30 pm or 9.00 pm. Google likes to keep things short and to the point, so don’t be surprised if Google wraps it up in under an hour.

Made by Google event: What to expect
In recent years, it has been impossible for Google to keep the details of its Pixel flagships under wraps until the official announcement. This year it’s been different in the sense that Google decided to reveal the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro’s designs back in May during Google I/O. We suspect that a lot of the new announcements will be around these two devices.

Google’s first teaser of the Pixel 7 series was during Developer’s I/O back in May and it featured images of the new Pixels. In terms of design, they are similar to the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, but feature slightly different camera bar, which will now be formed out of metal rather than the Pixel 6’s glass visor approach.

Google will also unveil the Pixel Watch series, along with Android 13, and their latest Tensor G2 SoC. We might also learn more about the much rumoured foldable Pixel phone and the upcoming Pixel tablet. Google has also announced that it will be launching a bunch of Nest products which might include a Nest Wi-Fi router with Wi-Fi 6E support.

