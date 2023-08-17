When WhatsApp Met AI: Meta backed messaging app is working on its first AI feature

WhatsApp, under the ownership of Meta, is gearing up to enhance its messaging experience through the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI). The company’s initial foray into integrating AI involves an upcoming feature.

Following a recent beta update that allowed users to manage multiple accounts on a single device, WhatsApp is now aiming to introduce AI-powered personalised stickers.

This new functionality is somewhat similar to well-known AI tools like Midjourney and Dall-E, though it is focused exclusively on generating stickers.

According to information from WABetaInfo, the latest beta version for Android provides a select group of testers with the ability to access the ‘Create’ button within the keyboard interface of the sticker tab.

By selecting this button, users gain the capability to craft stickers generated by AI.

The process is straightforward: users input a description, and the AI generates corresponding stickers. Furthermore, users can report any stickers they find inappropriate.

Importantly, this feature eliminates the need for users to possess advanced design skills or rely on external tools.

Over the coming weeks, the feature is expected to be gradually introduced to a broader user base, thereby enhancing the messaging experience for WhatsApp users.