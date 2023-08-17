When WhatsApp Met AI: Meta backed messaging app is working on its first AI feature
Meta has finally started working on integrating AI with the messaging app WhatsApp. WhatsApp is now aiming to introduce AI-powered personalised stickers. This new functionality is somewhat similar to well-known AI tools like Midjourney and Dall-E
WhatsApp, under the ownership of Meta, is gearing up to enhance its messaging experience through the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI). The company’s initial foray into integrating AI involves an upcoming feature.
Following a recent beta update that allowed users to manage multiple accounts on a single device, WhatsApp is now aiming to introduce AI-powered personalised stickers.
This new functionality is somewhat similar to well-known AI tools like Midjourney and Dall-E, though it is focused exclusively on generating stickers.
Related Articles
According to information from WABetaInfo, the latest beta version for Android provides a select group of testers with the ability to access the ‘Create’ button within the keyboard interface of the sticker tab.
By selecting this button, users gain the capability to craft stickers generated by AI.
The process is straightforward: users input a description, and the AI generates corresponding stickers. Furthermore, users can report any stickers they find inappropriate.
Importantly, this feature eliminates the need for users to possess advanced design skills or rely on external tools.
The procedure involves simply inputting descriptions, which prompts the AI to create relevant stickers. Currently, this functionality is available to a limited group of beta testers who have updated to the most recent version of WhatsApp beta for Android.
Over the coming weeks, the feature is expected to be gradually introduced to a broader user base, thereby enhancing the messaging experience for WhatsApp users.
also read
Biden White House ready to pay big bucks to anyone who can create an AI that protects against hackers
The Joe Biden-led White House is looking for people to develop an AI model that can stop hackers from crippling the US's ageing infrastructure vulnerable to Chinese and Russian hackers. They will be rewarding the AI's developer $18.5 million
AI ‘Baba’: Artificial intelligence turns astrologer, Kundli GPT Vedic chatbot to ‘predict’ your future
Raj Sutariya, an engineer based out of Germany, has developed a website called Kundli GPT, where users can use an AI-powered Vedic Astrologer Chatbot for astrological readings and get queries addressed, based on their birth chart
Race To AI Supremacy: UAE and Saudi Arabia are falling over each other to woo Nvidia for chips
Saudi Arabia and UAE are investing heavily in AI and AI Chips, and are practically falling over each other to woo NVIDIA. Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah University of Science and Technology or KAUST has bought over 3000 high performance AI chips from NVIDIA for $120 million