Wednesday, January 13, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp's Privacy Policy, Terms of Service update does not affect the privacy of your messages in any way, company says

WhatsApp has released a clarification on how the new policy is different, what has changed, how the new policies work for business accounts and personal messaging and more.


Nandini YadavJan 13, 2021 17:40:53 IST

After WhatsApp updated its privacy policy earlier this month, we saw growing concern regarding privacy on the platform, particularly after it was understood that WhatsApp will be sharing more user data with its parent company Facebook. This led to an online movement of users and critics appealing to leave behind WhatsApp and move to a more secure platform like Signal or Telegram. Now, however, WhatsApp has released a clarification on how the new policy is different, what has changed, how the new policies work for business accounts and personal messaging and more.

WhatsApps Privacy Policy, Terms of Service update does not affect the privacy of your messages in any way, company says

Representational picture. Image: Reuters

WhatsApp has published a blog with some frequently asked questions (FAQs) and advertisement in a few newspapers in India, trying to clear the air around its updated privacy policy. "Our recent Privacy Policy and Terms of Service update...does not affect the privacy of your messages with your friends or family in any way," reads the newspaper ad.

WhatsApp ad in a national newspaper.

WhatsApp ad in a national newspaper.

WhatsApp reiterates the end-to-end encryption of the messages on its platform in its blog as well. It says, "Neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can read your messages or hear your calls with your friends, family, and co-workers on WhatsApp. Whatever you share, it stays between you. That’s because your personal messages are protected by end-to-end encryption. We will never weaken this security and we clearly label each chat so you know our commitment."

The new ad and blog essentially tries to highlight the difference between messaging with friends and messaging with family.

As per WhatsApp, on personal messages, it can not access your messages, or hear calls, and neither can Facebook. WhatsApp says it also does not keep log of who you message/call. The platform also ensure that it does not see your shared location or share it with Facebook. WhatsApp also says that it does not share a users' contact with Facebook and the groups remain private.

However, it's when messaging with business services, some of your information will be shared with Facebook. "Some large businesses need to use hosting services to manage their communication. Which is why we’re giving businesses the option to use secure hosting services from Facebook to manage WhatsApp chats with their customers, answer questions, and send helpful information like purchase receipts. But whether you communicate with a business by phone, email, or WhatsApp, it can see what you’re saying and may use that information for its own marketing purposes, which may include advertising on Facebook. To make sure you’re informed, we clearly label conversations with businesses that are choosing to use hosting services from Facebook."

This clarification comes especially because, at the time of the privacy update, WhatsApp had said that there is a certain information that it will be sharing with Facebook.

Even with the Payment and Shopping feature on WhatsApp and Instagram, the company says your information could be used to personalise your shopping experience. "If you choose to interact with Shops, your shopping activity can be used to personalise your Shops experience and the ads you see on Facebook and Instagram."

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up In The House | Final Circle 1v3 by MorTaL OP?

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up Gaming | First Valorant Custom Room

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | Search&Destroy 4v5 (PLAYER DISCONNECTED)

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | PUBGM KR Version + Valorant Announcement

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 58


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp updates Terms of Service, privacy policy, asks users to accept by 8 February

Jan 06, 2021
WhatsApp updates Terms of Service, privacy policy, asks users to accept by 8 February
WhatsApp privacy policy update: Concerned about privacy, users look at alternative like Signal, Telegram

WhatsApp

WhatsApp privacy policy update: Concerned about privacy, users look at alternative like Signal, Telegram

Jan 08, 2021
WhatsApp's multi-device support feature may rollout soon, beta reportedly hints at public preview

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's multi-device support feature may rollout soon, beta reportedly hints at public preview

Jan 07, 2021
WhatsApp users made over 1.4 billion voice, video calls on New Year’s Eve 2021

WhatsApp

WhatsApp users made over 1.4 billion voice, video calls on New Year’s Eve 2021

Jan 05, 2021
WhatsApp to stop working on HTC Desire, Galaxy S2 and more from 1 January 2021

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to stop working on HTC Desire, Galaxy S2 and more from 1 January 2021

Dec 30, 2020
Bank of Baroda launches WhatsApp service to check balance, mini statement; all you need to know

NewsTracker

Bank of Baroda launches WhatsApp service to check balance, mini statement; all you need to know

Jan 05, 2021

science

NASA shares Hubble image of dazzling supernova-prone 'fireworks galaxy' NGC 6946

Supernovae

NASA shares Hubble image of dazzling supernova-prone 'fireworks galaxy' NGC 6946

Jan 13, 2021
Landmark study uncovers link between gut microbes, good health and chronic illnesses

Gut Health

Landmark study uncovers link between gut microbes, good health and chronic illnesses

Jan 13, 2021
Why are we afraid of fevers? Treating a fever with medicines affects the immune system too

Fever

Why are we afraid of fevers? Treating a fever with medicines affects the immune system too

Jan 12, 2021
ESA, Thales Alenia Space sign contract to build European module for upcoming Lunar Gateway

Lunar Gateway

ESA, Thales Alenia Space sign contract to build European module for upcoming Lunar Gateway

Jan 11, 2021