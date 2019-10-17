Thursday, October 17, 2019Back to
WhatsApp's latest update 2.19.100 rolling out for iOS devices bringing Memoji support and more

With this new update, Memojis can be sent as stickers within chats directly from the emoji keyboard.


tech2 News StaffOct 17, 2019 09:59:46 IST

For iPhone users who were only able to send and use the Memoji feature on iMessage, there is good news. WhatsApp, the world's most popular online messaging platform, is adding new features to its iOS version one which includes Memoji.

WhatsApps latest update 2.19.100 rolling out for iOS devices bringing Memoji support and more

WhatsApp

The next update for WhatsApp titled 2.19.100 is now available on the App Store. With this new update, Memojis can be sent as stickers within chats directly from the emoji keyboard. Obviously these work with iPhone X and above which have the FaceID authentication feature.

Apart from Memoji support, the new update has also added the feature to play voice messages directly from the notification prompts. You can now also edit and send back media in the chat by clicking on the doodle icon when viewing an image. These features are still in the beta testing phase for Android users.

In more news related to WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned instant messaging giant will be compliant with data localisation norms over the next two months, post which it can roll out its much-delayed payments service here, says the National Payments Corporation.

WhatsApp has been running a beta version of its payments service since last year in the country, and its official launch is being keenly watched by stakeholders, including its over 300 million users.

