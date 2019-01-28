Monday, January 28, 2019 Back to
WhatsApp's desktop app to reportedly soon get a picture-in-picture mode

PIP feature will be rolling out for WhatsApp's desktop app with the latest 0.3.2041 app version.

tech2 News Staff Jan 28, 2019 10:51:27 IST

WhatsApp recently started testing support for fingerprint lock and new emojis on its app and has also been reported to be working on a new dark mode, and few other features. Now, another update has been spotted under-works for WhatsApp's desktop app.

WhatsApp. Reuters

As per WABetaInfoa source known to closely track WhatsApp related changesPIP or picture-in-picture feature will be rolling out for WhatsApp's desktop app with the latest 0.3.2041 app version. Simply put, WhatsApp for desktop users will be able to watch a video shared in a chat while simultaneously browsing through other chats as well. The mobile users of WhatsApp have already had this feature for some time now and it will be a nice addition for the desktop app as well.

In more news related to WhatsApp, the latest beta version being rolled has introduced a new emoji layout and also brings fingerprint and Face ID recognition. As per another blog post by WABetaInfo, the messaging giant was found to be working on an update to improve the layout of all of its 357 emojis in the 2.18.384 beta update, a couple of days back.

The fingerprint/ face unlock feature is expected to function similar to how an app locker works. Anyone opening the app will be asked to scan his/her finger or allow the front-facing camera to authenticate the user.

