tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp recently started testing support for fingerprint lock and new emojis on its app and has also been reported to be working on a new dark mode, and few other features. Now, another update has been spotted under-works for WhatsApp's desktop app.

As per WABetaInfo, a source known to closely track WhatsApp related changes, PIP or picture-in-picture feature will be rolling out for WhatsApp's desktop app with the latest 0.3.2041 app version. Simply put, WhatsApp for desktop users will be able to watch a video shared in a chat while simultaneously browsing through other chats as well. The mobile users of WhatsApp have already had this feature for some time now and it will be a nice addition for the desktop app as well.

In more news related to WhatsApp, the latest beta version being rolled has introduced a new emoji layout and also brings fingerprint and Face ID recognition. As per another blog post by WABetaInfo, the messaging giant was found to be working on an update to improve the layout of all of its 357 emojis in the 2.18.384 beta update, a couple of days back.

The fingerprint/ face unlock feature is expected to function similar to how an app locker works. Anyone opening the app will be asked to scan his/her finger or allow the front-facing camera to authenticate the user.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.