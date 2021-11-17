News18 Network

WhatsApp is said to be working on a couple of new features that will allow users to hide their last seen, status, and profile picture from specific contacts, and a feature where users will be able to listen to a voice note before sending it to their contacts. Both the features are currently in a beta stage and will be rolled out in a future build of WhatsApp, according to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo.

The ability to hide last seen, status, and profile picture from specific contacts comes as the company’s extension of the privacy features that are already available on the Facebook-owned instant messaging app. Currently, WhatsApp allows users to hide their profile picture, status and last seen for all contacts at once, without the option of selecting who all can view it.

Now, this is set to change as WhatsApp has been found testing new privacy settings that will allow users to choose whom they want to hide their statuses and pictures from. The feature is being tested on the beta versions of both Android and iOS. WhatsApp currently gives users three options - to show their Status, Profile Picture, and Last Seen to 'Everyone,' 'Nobody,' and 'My Contacts.' The report in WABetaInfo has now said that WhatsApp will add a new option that will be 'My Contacts…Except,' and will allow users to select who all to hide their last seen status and profile picture from. The WABetaInfo report, does not show how the feature will work on WhatsApp, but has shared a screenshot of the new option being added to the privacy settings on the Facebook-owned messaging app.

WABetaInfo said that the feature is currently under development and will be rolled out with a future build.

Apart from this, WhatsApp will soon let its users preview and pause the voice messages. This feature will improve the app’s usability. You will be able to pause the voice message once this functionality is updated. Previously, the app could not pause when recording a voice note.

Along with that, WhatsApp will show waveforms while you record voice notes. According to WABetaInfo, the development of this new feature is still in the early stages but is still available for beta testing on Android and iOS. Until the official release of the feature, there is an easy way you can preview your voice note before sending it: To hear your WhatsApp voice note without sending it, launch the instant messaging app and navigate to the chat to which you’ll be sending the voice note. Slide up the audio recording option to lock it, so you do not have to keep your finger on the audio button while recording.

Once the recording begins, record your audio and, when done, touch the back button to return to WhatsApp’s homepage. Be careful you don’t release the audio by accident. Don’t worry about hitting the back button; your audio will not be discarded. Return to the conversation where you want to share the audio, and the audio clip will be ready for you. To listen to your audio, use the play button. If everything appears to be in order, press the send button. If you wish to re-record your audio, you can even delete it by tapping on the trash icon.