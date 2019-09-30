Monday, September 30, 2019Back to
WhatsApp will stop running on iPhones running iOS 8 starting 1 February 2020

WhatsApp will also stop supporting Windows Phone operating systems after 31 December 2019.


tech2 News StaffSep 30, 2019 16:22:26 IST

WhatsApp has quietly updated its support page to announce that starting 1 February 2020, all iPhones running iOS 8 and older version of the operating system will lose support for the messaging app.

The change was pointed out first by WABetaInfo in a tweet, which includes a screenshot that shows the old and the updated support page. As per the updated support page, WhatsApp will also stop supporting Windows Phone operating systems after 31 December 2019.

Representational Image Credit: Reuters

Additionally, the footnote warns that since the platform no longer actively develops for the mentioned versions of the operating systems, "some features might stop functioning at any time".

Also, as the WABetaInfo tweet points out, in case you are using the said version of iOS, Android or Windows Phone and wish to continue using WhatsApp till February 2020, do not uninstall the app from you device. If you do, you will not be able to re-install it.

This update comes just weeks after WhatsApp announced discontinuing support for smartphones running Android 2.3.7 and older after 1 February 2020.

