The GIF and sticker sharing buttons have been on WhatsApp for a while, but only for mobile devices. Now, Facebook is apparently working on rolling out the same on the web version as well.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new update for the web version, which along with a bunch of bug fixes, will apparently bring the GIF and sticker sharing button to the web app.

As of now, WhatsApp Web users can only view sent and received GIFs, but can’t send new ones from the web app.

Further, the report also suggests that a quick GIFs category is also being added to make it easier to share GIFs.

WhatsApp stickers, on the other hand, are very similar to the ones we have seen on Facebook Messenger and Telegram.

WhatsApp is yet to officially announce the feature, and it is unclear when the update will be out. We will update this space as and when there is a new development on this.