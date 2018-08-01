Wednesday, August 01, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 01 August, 2018 17:26 IST

WhatsApp will soon let you share GIFs and stickers through the web version

Similar to the mobile app, WhatsApp will allow stickers and GIF sharing on the Web app too.

The GIF and sticker sharing buttons have been on WhatsApp for a while, but only for mobile devices. Now, Facebook is apparently working on rolling out the same on the web version as well.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new update for the web version, which along with a bunch of bug fixes, will apparently bring the GIF and sticker sharing button to the web app.

As of now, WhatsApp Web users can only view sent and received GIFs, but can’t send new ones from the web app.

WhatsApp logo seen in an illustration.

WhatsApp logo seen in an illustration.

Further, the report also suggests that a quick GIFs category is also being added to make it easier to share GIFs.

WhatsApp stickers, on the other hand, are very similar to the ones we have seen on Facebook Messenger and Telegram.

WhatsApp is yet to officially announce the feature, and it is unclear when the update will be out. We will update this space as and when there is a new development on this.

