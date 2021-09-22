Wednesday, September 22, 2021Back to
WhatsApp will soon let both iOS and Android users report specific messages: Report

The rumoured WhatsApp feature will work for both individual and group WhatsApp chats.


FP TrendingSep 22, 2021 15:32:14 IST

WhatsApp is soon expected to make a major change to how people report abuse on the platform. It is likely to soon introduce a new feature that will allow people to report specific messages. It is suggested that WhatsApp is testing the feature as part of its Android and iOS beta versions. With this, a new "Report" option will show up if a user long presses a message. If a user finds anything derogatory about it, he or she can report the message and send it to WhatsApp for moderation purposes.

Men pose with smartphones in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration

Since the feature is already a part of WhatsApp's iOS and Android beta versions, there are chances that it will be introduced for the general public really soon.

As per screenshots shared by WABetaInfo, the feature will work for both individual and group WhatsApp chats. Messages from business accounts can also be included.

This comes in addition to the ability to report certain WhatsApp contacts. The feature allows people to report a WhatsApp number, following which the last five messages will be sent to WhatsApp to see if the account should be banned. In the new case, only the reported message will be forwarded.

To recall, WhatsApp was recently accused of not being as secure and private as it appears to be. A report by  ProPublica suggested that WhatsApp lies to its users about end-to-end encryption and that the messages can be read by Facebook.

Facebook denied the allegations and suggested that it could only read the messages that were reported by users. In a statement to Android Central, a WhatsApp spokesperson, said, "WhatsApp provides a way for people to report spam or abuse, which includes sharing the most recent messages in a chat. This feature is important for preventing the worst abuse on the internet. We strongly disagree with the notion that accepting reports a user chooses to send us is incompatible with end-to-end encryption".

