Thursday, November 12, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp will now let both iOS and Android users browse business catalogues via its new shopping feature

Now business owners with WhatsApp accounts will be able to connect directly with customers.


FP TrendingNov 12, 2020 10:54:25 IST

Users of messaging app WhatsApp will now be able to go through the catalogue of local shops and businesses on the app using a new shopping button. This new button will be replacing the voice call button and according to the company, the global rollout of the same has been initiated. Although it is not known how long the button will take to reach everyone, it is being launched for iOS as well as Android users.

WhatsApp will now let both iOS and Android users browse business catalogues via its new shopping feature

This feature will be available for both Android and iOS users.

After Instagram and Facebook, WhatsApp is also getting a boost in the business field. Now business owners with WhatsApp accounts will be able to connect directly with customers and connect their shop catalogue on the app.

If users are interested in any shop or business, they can open WhatsApp, go to their chat and tap on the new shopping button at the top right corner. By clicking the button, users will be able to check the prices of the available items, along with the option of directly contacting the business for queries. There is only one calling button now and users will have to press on that to decide whether they would like to place a video or voice call.

WhatsApp has posted a couple of videos aimed at business holders to show how the new system would work. Here, detailed instructions on how to set up a WhatsApp shop has been shown. In another video, it is demonstrated how business owners who have their Facebook shop will be able to connect their account with their WhatsApp number. Also, any customer interested in their item will be able to chat and browse products directly from WhatsApp.

This button comes as an upgrade to WhatsApp for Business platform that has been built keeping small businesses in mind. There is no indication that users will be able to directly make payments via WhatsApp just now, but it is expected that feature is likely to drop as well.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile | 1v2 Underwater?

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up Reviews | Raji: An Ancient Epic

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Dhanteras 2020

Dhanteras 2020: Here is how you can download themed-WhatsApp stickers

Nov 11, 2020
Dhanteras 2020: Here is how you can download themed-WhatsApp stickers
Telegram adds new features like pinned messages, enhanced Live Locations, new animations and more

Telegram

Telegram adds new features like pinned messages, enhanced Live Locations, new animations and more

Nov 02, 2020
WhatsApp introduces a new storage management tool to help users declutter storage on phone

WhatsApp

WhatsApp introduces a new storage management tool to help users declutter storage on phone

Nov 04, 2020
WhatsApp confirms it will soon roll out disappearing messages feature: How it works

WhatsApp

WhatsApp confirms it will soon roll out disappearing messages feature: How it works

Nov 03, 2020
How to make payments on WhatsApp

WhatsApp Pay

How to make payments on WhatsApp

Nov 06, 2020
Instagram limits live videos to 4 hours and introduces new 'Live now' section

Instagram

Instagram limits live videos to 4 hours and introduces new 'Live now' section

Oct 28, 2020

science

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nuclear Power

First nuclear plant in Belarus stops power output day after it was inaugurated

Nov 11, 2020
Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Neuroscience

Laser beams give neuroscientists new insights about brain’s 'inner GPS' system in mice study

Nov 10, 2020
Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

COVID-19 Antibodies

Childrens' immune systems make fewer antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, COVID-19 study finds

Nov 06, 2020
International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

Nov 06, 2020