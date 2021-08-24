Tuesday, August 24, 2021Back to
WhatsApp Web launches public beta for macOS users: All you need to know

macOS and Windows users can now enrol in the public beta program to try their hands on the new features arriving on the app.


FP TrendingAug 24, 2021 11:12:16 IST

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is soon going to launch a public beta for its desktop version. According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp's real-time update portal, the public beta is part of the company's plan to get more user feedback and improve multi-device functionality.

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is seen in front of a displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic - RC16FAE1EA70

The portal also shows that users may experience something new in the app's structure while recording voice messages. They can now see the waveforms while recording a voice message as well as pause the message to listen to it for approval before sending it. This new feature is already under development on WhatsApp for iOS as well, the portal claims.

Users of macOS and Windows can now enrol in the public beta program to try their hands on the new features arriving on the app. They become official beta-testers when they install WhatsApp for Desktop beta for the first time, which means they will receive all beta updates automatically. For the time being, 2.2133.1 is the latest version for public users.

The beta testers can also report bugs in the app features, in “WhatsApp Desktop Settings,” “Contact Us,” and send a screenshot for the development team to fix the bugs.

Last month, WhatsApp announced that it will soon launch an iPad app that will include the coveted multi-device support, which will help the users to keep connected to WhatsApp even without their phones.

Talking about the announcement, a spokesperson told TechRadar, "Our multi-device capability immediately makes the experience better for people who use Desktop/Web and Portal. And it also will make it possible to add support for more kinds of devices over time“.

