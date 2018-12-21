Friday, December 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp Web gets support for Picture-in-Picture for shared videos globally: Report

If you want to use Picture-inPicture on WhatsApp web, make sure you have 0.3.1846 update installed.

tech2 News Staff Dec 21, 2018 11:09 AM IST

After introducing the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode for its Android app last week, WhatsApp has also brought the feature to WhatsApp Web.

According to a report by WABetaInfoWhatsApp has enabled this new feature for all WhatsApp Web users globally.

PiP will allow videos to be accessed in a separate window inside the WhatsApp app. It can be a video link from third-party apps such as YouTube, Facebook, Tumblr and more. PiP will enable you to browse through your WhatsApp chats while simultaneously watching the video.

WhatsApp representative illustration. Reuters.

WhatsApp representative illustration. Reuters.

If you want to use the feature on WhatsApp Web, make sure you have the 0.3.1846 update installed.

However, it is likely that it has been updated already, because everytime you open WhatsApp Web, it automatically checks for a new update and then installs it at the next launch.

If you want to make sure if you have the version installed, you can open WhatsApp Web and head to Settings > Help. You will be able to see the version you're currently on and just in case the version is not 0.3.1846, you should clear the cache of your browser.

If you are on 0.3.1846, you will be able to use the feature.

WhatsApp only recently came out of the beta stage on Android for this mode. It had already been a part of iOS since early this year.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing
TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

also see

WhatsApp

Latest WhatsApp for Android update brings PiP mode for third-party video links

Dec 17, 2018

Election

India's general election 2019 will be the biggest test of social media influence on results

Dec 20, 2018

Instagram 2018

Instagram 2018 Year in Review: Hearts, Hearts and only Hearts make it to the list

Dec 13, 2018

Facebook is working on a stablecoin cryptocurrency for WhatsApp transfers: Report

Dec 21, 2018

YouTube Rewind 2018

YouTube Rewind 2018 is officially the most disliked video on the platform

Dec 14, 2018

YouTube

YouTube content creators do not disclose their marketing relationships: Report

Dec 16, 2018

science

Lasers & Burns

Non-invasive method uses laser flashes to gauge how well burn wounds are healing

Dec 21, 2018

Breakthrough of 2018

New techniques to study processes in individual cells coined 'Breakthrough of 2018'

Dec 21, 2018

Gender Disparity

UN COP24 saw fewer women leading discussions this year as usual, reports reveal

Dec 21, 2018

Satellite Launch

ISRO shares visuals from cameras on GSLV-F11 of GSAT-7A launch, release into orbit

Dec 21, 2018