tech2 News Staff

After introducing the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode for its Android app last week, WhatsApp has also brought the feature to WhatsApp Web.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp has enabled this new feature for all WhatsApp Web users globally.

PiP will allow videos to be accessed in a separate window inside the WhatsApp app. It can be a video link from third-party apps such as YouTube, Facebook, Tumblr and more. PiP will enable you to browse through your WhatsApp chats while simultaneously watching the video.

If you want to use the feature on WhatsApp Web, make sure you have the 0.3.1846 update installed.

However, it is likely that it has been updated already, because everytime you open WhatsApp Web, it automatically checks for a new update and then installs it at the next launch.

If you want to make sure if you have the version installed, you can open WhatsApp Web and head to Settings > Help. You will be able to see the version you're currently on and just in case the version is not 0.3.1846, you should clear the cache of your browser.

If you are on 0.3.1846, you will be able to use the feature.

WhatsApp only recently came out of the beta stage on Android for this mode. It had already been a part of iOS since early this year.