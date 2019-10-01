Tuesday, October 01, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp was extensively exploited during 2019 elections in India: Report

This study was conducted around the election day, 60 days before and 15 after, in India, Brazil, and Indonesia.


tech2 News StaffOct 01, 2019 10:46:05 IST

A study has revealed that WhatsApp was extensively abused to spread unfounded rumours and misinformation during recent elections in India and Brazil. The research found that WhatsApp particularly failed in blocking the propagation of misinformation campaigns through public groups.

WhatsApp was extensively exploited during 2019 elections in India: Report

Representational Image.

This study was conducted by researchers at the Federal University of Minas Gerais in Brazil and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the US.

The researchers wanted to find out how effective are the measures taken by WhatsApp to curb the spread of misinformation, like limiting forward messages. This study was conducted around the election day, 60 days before and 15 days after, in three countries: India, Brazil, and Indonesia.

(Also read: WhatsApp's forward limiting update slowed down spread of misinformation: Report)

"Our results suggest that the current efforts deployed by WhatsApp can offer significant delays on the information spread, but they are ineffective in blocking the propagation of misinformation campaigns through public groups when the content has a high viral nature," the authors wrote in a paper.

WhatsApp allows group chats to be private or public. The private chats require the group admin to add new member, so they are tougher be a part of. But public groups can be joined by invitation links that could be shared to anyone or be available on the Web. The researchers, hence, joined various public groups on WhatsApp to see the kind of content that is shared on the platform.

(Also Read: Aftermath of Pulwama attack shows WhatsApp's India strategy to contain fake news is flawed)

Reportedly, while in Indonesia, 80 percent of the images shared on public group chats appeared for no more than two days, in India and Brazil, images continued to appear even after two months. This means, users have a longer time to view and share those messages with others. And that's precisely how the chain of viral messages begin.

"Our results show that content can spread quite fast through the network structure of public groups in WhatsApp, reaching the private groups and individual users later," the study said.

tags

latest videos

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Will MortaL return to E-Sports?

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp’s forward limiting update slowed down spread of disinformation: Report

Sep 27, 2019
WhatsApp’s forward limiting update slowed down spread of disinformation: Report
Facebook India head says WhatsApp Payments could be disruptive in the country: Report

WhatsApp

Facebook India head says WhatsApp Payments could be disruptive in the country: Report

Sep 27, 2019
WhatsApp for Android to soon receive hide mute status feature, Facebook Pay

WhatsApp

WhatsApp for Android to soon receive hide mute status feature, Facebook Pay

Sep 23, 2019
WhatsApp will stop running on iPhones running iOS 8 starting 1 February 2020

WhatsApp

WhatsApp will stop running on iPhones running iOS 8 starting 1 February 2020

Sep 30, 2019
Photos and videos you ‘delete for everyone’ on WhatsApp can still be accessed by iPhone users

WhatsApp

Photos and videos you ‘delete for everyone’ on WhatsApp can still be accessed by iPhone users

Sep 20, 2019
Facebook, WhatsApp will be forced to share encrypted messages with UK police: Report

WhatsApp

Facebook, WhatsApp will be forced to share encrypted messages with UK police: Report

Sep 29, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019
Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Extinction

Calamity in the Asteroid Belt triggered an Ice Age, shaped life in oceans 466 mn years ago: Study

Sep 19, 2019
Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Public Health

Explosion in ex-bioweapons facility in Russia housing samples of smallpox, Ebola

Sep 17, 2019
Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Interstellar Visitor

Captured in photos: Second interstellar object ever observed in our solar system

Sep 17, 2019