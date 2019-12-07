tech2 News Staff

What may seem like an obvious feature to have in the first place, WhatsApp lacked support for call waiting for its voice calls. However, the Facebook-owned company has finally released an update to add the call-waiting function.

Starting from version 2.19.352, the app will allow you to pick between an incoming call or an ongoing call on WhatsApp, reported AndroidCentral. From this version onwards, if you’re on a WhatsApp voice call and you receive another voice call, a drop-down menu will appear. Here, you will be able to choose between rejecting the incoming call and continuing with your call or ending your ongoing call to receive the new call.

Before this update, there was no way to choose an incoming call and anyone calling would simply not be able to connect. However, there’s another feature that is missing which is call holding. When you’re on a call and you want to put the person on the other on hold, you can’t do so. This means in the upcoming call waiting feature, you will be bound to cut the call if you need to take a new call rather putting the person on hold and receiving the new call.

The WhatsApp update is reportedly already rolling out for users, so you should expect it in the next few days.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.