WhatsApp has been under a lot of heat from the Indian government lately for all the wrong reasons but that surely hasn't deterred development on its platform. The chat service is now testing media previews in its latest update.

According to WABetainfo, a source that closely follows WhatsApp related news and additions, version 2.18.80 for iOS adds an extension that allows for full media previews in notifications. As per the blog post, the extension only supports previews for images and gifs.

In order to preview media, users need to use peek and pop gestures on their iPhones or swipe down on the notification. Users also get the ability to download the media directly from the preview in case they don't have auto-download options enabled.

Apart from the preview extension, the new version also allows users to directly send messages to groups using Siri.

As per WABetaInfo, the feature should work on all iOS 10-supported devices.