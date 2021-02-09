FP Trending

WhatsApp suffered a major backlash recently after it forced its users to accept the new changes in its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. The company later had to extend the cut-off date and explain the confusion behind the changes. The company has been working on a lot of features to improve the users’ experience and one such is the ‘mute’ option while sharing videos. According to a report by WABetaInfo, The new 'mute' feature will allow users to mute videos before sharing them with their contacts.

The feature is likely to roll out for all users as soon as all bugs and issues are fixed. WhatsApp beta users on version 2.21.3.13 will receive the feature to mute videos that will allow them to remove the sound of a video clip before sharing.

The mute option will be available on its video-editing screen along with emoji and text edit features. The option will appear in the form of a volume icon that users will have to tap to mute while pressing it again will bring the volume back. Other options like Sketch, Text, and Smiley features will be just the same. As of now, it's unclear when this feature would be made available for users in a stable version.

The company is also working on a multi-device support feature that should land on the stable version soon. The report suggests that the Beta users on the older version might get this feature.

WhatsApp recently made a lot of improvements to the Web/Desktop versions as well which include the biometric authentication feature as well as Audio/Video call support.