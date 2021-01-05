FP Trending

WhatsApp users from around the world made over 1.4 billion voice and video calls on New Year's Eve 2020. According to a statement by Facebook, this makes it the most ever calls in a single day on the platform. According to Facebook, more people spent a night at home and in general 2020 saw more people turning to technology to stay in touch and get things done amidst social distancing and stay-at-home mandates.

Stating that New Year's Eve set new records Caitlin Banford, technical program manager at Facebook revealed that before COVID-19, New Year's Even generated Facebook's biggest spikes in messaging, photo uploads and social sharing at midnight across the world, but March 2020 saw traffic spikes that dwarfed New Year's Eve several times over.

According to Facebook, more than 1.4 billion voice and video calls were made on New Year’s Eve 2020 globally, the most ever calls in a single day on WhatsApp. Furthermore, WhatsApp calling increased over 50 percent compared to the same day last year.

On Messenger, New Year's Eve 2020 was the biggest day ever for group video calls in the US. Finally, there were more than 55 million live broadcasts across Facebook and Instagram globally on New Year's Eve.