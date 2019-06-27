tech2 News Staff

Facebook owns a large portion of the world's social media output in the form of Instagram, WhatsApp and its own native app. Cross-posting of Stories has been available for sometime now on Instagram and Facebook. Now the company is looking to introduce this feature for WhatsApp as well.

Users of WhatsApp beta will now start seeing sharing option beneath their status which can be used to post the story directly to Facebook or Instagram. As per a report by The Verge, even though you can cross-post stories, the company will not be linking your account to Facebook. Instead, it will use the same iOS and Android data-sharing APIs as every other app uses which means that data will be transferred between the apps on-device.

The report also states that there is no feature to automatically share your WhatsApp story to Facebook or Instagram. It will always be a user based decision says the company.

WhatsApp's Stories-like Status feature was launched back in 2017 and currently has 500 million users on the service of its overall 1.5 billion active users. In 2020, Status will be showing users ads which is one of many ways Facebook is trying to monetise the app is acquired back in 2014 for a reported $19.4 billion.