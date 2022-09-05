Monday, September 05, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Whatsapp to stop working on some older iOS devices

Apple’s iPhone 5, iPhone 5C, and older iPhones are running iOS 11 and older.


FP TrendingSep 05, 2022 17:08:51 IST

Users of some older iOS devices will no longer be able to support WhatsApp from October. The instant messaging app has said that it will be dropping support for iOS 11 and 10 unless devices update to newer software.

WhatsApp chats can now be moved from Android to iOS, here's how to move your chats to a new iPhone

Many older Apple devices aren’t able to upgrade to the latest firmware due to their old age. The instant messaging app’s support page already states that the app is supported by iOS 12 and later.

apple-iphone-5c

Currently, Apple iPhone 5, Apple iPhone 5C and older iPhones are running iOS 11 or older versions. As a result, users of these devices will need to either upgrade or replace their iPhones with newer iPhones or Android devices.

The change will come into effect on 24 October, 2022, giving users some time to replace their current devices. With the expected release of the upcoming iPhone 14 on 7 September, it may be a good time for many to purchase newer Apple devices. For those users switching to the Android ecosystem, WhatsApp does provide support for transferring all account data including chat backups to your new Android OS device.

While WhatsApp has not mentioned why it will be dropping support for the older versions of the operating software, the move is not unprecedented. Software developers regularly drop support for older operating software for both cost and security reasons. Older OS often have security vulnerabilities that are only patched in later versions. Continued support for older OS also means that developers incur a non-negligible amount of cost for the upkeep. Older OS are also dropped from support if they aren’t compatible with newer features that an app is releasing. With WhatsApp’s recent flurry of features and updates that the company is working on, it is possible that some or even

all of these features won’t be supported by older iOS devices.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????

The Absolute WORST Thing About Mobile Games ???? ???? ????


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp

Tips and Tricks: How to restore WhatsApp chats

Aug 31, 2022
Tips and Tricks: How to restore WhatsApp chats
WhatsApp to let users retrieve deleted messages, group admins may be able to Delete messages for all

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to let users retrieve deleted messages, group admins may be able to Delete messages for all

Aug 24, 2022
WhatsApp features in development; from hiding online status to Companion Mode

WhatsApp

WhatsApp features in development; from hiding online status to Companion Mode

Sep 01, 2022
WhatsApp will soon allow users to chat with themselves; details here

WhatsApp

WhatsApp will soon allow users to chat with themselves; details here

Sep 02, 2022
WhatsApp bans over 23.8 lakh Indian accounts in July

WhatsApp bans over 23.8 lakh Indian accounts in July

Sep 01, 2022
‘Mirage of choices’: Delhi High Court on WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy

NewsTracker

‘Mirage of choices’: Delhi High Court on WhatsApp's 2021 privacy policy

Aug 26, 2022

science

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022