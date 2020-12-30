FP Trending

WhatsApp is getting a new update that will prevent the messaging app from working on millions of phones from 1 January 2021. According to a report by Independent, older Android and iPhone devices will not support the latest version of the app. This will force owners to update the mobile operating system or buy a new device. The report adds that any iPhone that is not running iOS 9 or newer, and any other smartphone, not running at least Android 4.0.3, will not be able to operate the Facebook-owned app.

iPhone models up to iPhone 4 will not be able to run WhatsApp anymore. However, even though iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S were all released before iOS 9, they can still update their operating system. Android phones that will lose WhatsApp support include Samsung Galaxy S2, HTC Desire and LG Optimus Black.

Phones that will lose WhatsApp support from 1 January 2021 include:

Samsung Galaxy S2

Apple iPhone 1-4

HTC Desire

LG Optimus Black

Motorola Droid Razr

Android devices released before 2010

Devices that will need to update to iOS 9 or higher or Android OS 4.0.3 include: