tech2 News Staff

The world's biggest online messaging platform is extremely popular but some smartphone users might soon need to start finding alternatives.

WhatsApp has announced that it would be withdrawing support for all smartphones that are running on WindowsOS. This should not come as a surprise Facebook too recently announced that it's native app and Instagram will no longer be supported on Windows phones.

For those of you who are still somehow using a Windows phone, there is no immediate need for worry. "You'll no longer be able to use all Windows Phone operating systems after December 31, 2019," said WhatsApp so there's ample time for you to get an Android device.

Apart from Windows phones, in February 2020, you’ll no longer be able to use the app on Android versions 2.3.7 and older, or iOS 7 and older.

More recently WhatsApp told the IT ministry it is taking reports of child sexual abuse material on its platform "very seriously" and will continue to ensure that effective action is initiated as soon as exploitative content is reported to it, according to a source.

