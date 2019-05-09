Thursday, May 09, 2019Back to
WhatsApp to stop support of all Windows OS devices by 31 December 2019

You’ll soon no longer be able to use WhatsApp on Android versions 2.3.7 and older, or iOS 7 and older.

tech2 News StaffMay 09, 2019 13:37:41 IST

The world's biggest online messaging platform is extremely popular but some smartphone users might soon need to start finding alternatives.

A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed Whatsapp logo. Reuters

WhatsApp has announced that it would be withdrawing support for all smartphones that are running on WindowsOS. This should not come as a surprise Facebook too recently announced that it's native app and Instagram will no longer be supported on Windows phones.

For those of you who are still somehow using a Windows phone, there is no immediate need for worry. "You'll no longer be able to use all Windows Phone operating systems after December 31, 2019," said WhatsApp so there's ample time for you to get an Android device.

Apart from Windows phones, in February 2020, you’ll no longer be able to use the app on Android versions 2.3.7 and older, or iOS 7 and older.

More recently WhatsApp told the IT ministry it is taking reports of child sexual abuse material on its platform "very seriously" and will continue to ensure that effective action is initiated as soon as exploitative content is reported to it, according to a source.

