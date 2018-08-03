WhatsApp's latest beta submitted through the Google Play Beta Program has indicated that the biggest online chatting platform will soon have picture-in-picture mode support for Android. Other popular apps such as Instagram and YouTube already support picture-in-picture (PiP) on Android. Now it would seem that videos on both these platforms can be played inside WhatsApp without having to exit the app.

As per a report by WAbetainfo, the feature is not immediately available due to developmental reasons as WhatsApp has to tweak some improvements before an official roll-out. In any case, when the feature is available, you will be able to see a white coloured Play icon on any YouTube or Instagram video link shared on WhatsApp.

Just tap on that and you and the video will pop-up in a small box inside the app. This box can be expanded or placed anywhere within the confines of WhatsApp and you can keep on texting with your contacts. As of right now, Instagram Stories won't be made available for the picture-in-picture mode. There's no word yet on when the feature will debut fully on Android, but we will update you as soon as it happens.

In more recent WhatsApp related news, Facebook has finally activated monetization WhatsApp but regular users of WhatsApp do not have to worry about paying for the service. WhatsApp for Business is where the money is being made and as of 1 August, the API is rolling out globally.

Businesses can receive messages from users for free during the first 24-hours. Charges will start for each message if the company fails to respond to customers after that time-period. As per WhatsApp, each message is reportedly going to cost 0.5 cents to 9 cents which is approximately 34 paise to Rs 6.