tech2 News Staff 03 August, 2018 09:29 IST

WhatsApp to soon unveil picture-in-picture mode for its app on Android

This WhatsApp for Android feature is not immediately available due to developmental reasons.

WhatsApp's latest beta submitted through the Google Play Beta Program has indicated that the biggest online chatting platform will soon have picture-in-picture mode support for Android. Other popular apps such as Instagram and YouTube already support picture-in-picture (PiP) on Android. Now it would seem that videos on both these platforms can be played inside WhatsApp without having to exit the app.

Representational Image

As per a report by WAbetainfo, the feature is not immediately available due to developmental reasons as WhatsApp has to tweak some improvements before an official roll-out. In any case, when the feature is available, you will be able to see a white coloured Play icon on any YouTube or Instagram video link shared on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Picture-in-picture. WABetaInfo

Just tap on that and you and the video will pop-up in a small box inside the app. This box can be expanded or placed anywhere within the confines of WhatsApp and you can keep on texting with your contacts. As of right now, Instagram Stories won't be made available for the picture-in-picture mode. There's no word yet on when the feature will debut fully on Android, but we will update you as soon as it happens.

In more recent WhatsApp related news,  Facebook has finally activated monetization WhatsApp but regular users of WhatsApp do not have to worry about paying for the service. WhatsApp for Business is where the money is being made and as of 1 August, the API is rolling out globally.

Businesses can receive messages from users for free during the first 24-hours. Charges will start for each message if the company fails to respond to customers after that time-period. As per WhatsApp, each message is reportedly going to cost 0.5 cents to 9 cents which is approximately 34 paise to Rs 6.

3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App


Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

