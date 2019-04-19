tech2 News Staff

And here's another update from WhatsApp!

The latest WhatsApp beta update v2.19.110 for Android has been spotted with some more improvements to the platform's doodle UI. According to a report by WhatsApp beta tester WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon be removing the current emoji stickers in the doodle drawer to make way for official emojis. This means, instead of those flat, 2D emojis in WhatsApp doodle picker, you will soon see the latest 3D-ish emojis.

As of now, the improvement is not available to all beta testers as well. However, considering this update isn't a very significant one, it may come soon to all beta testers as well as to the public version.

Separately, this week we also learned that WhatsApp is working on integrating Animated Stickers to chats. This feature is currently being tested on Android, iOS and the Web app.

It was also reported that WhatsApp is also working on a new doodle UI, which looks very similar to Instagram's doodle drawer. This report is in line with the screenshots of the doodle drawer we see in today's report as well. Essentially, the doodle UI will come with a separate tab for stickers and emoji. Stickers will also be grouped by Favorites and Category, so you can easily find the sticker you wish to use. Also, a search feature will be added to the UI as well.

The same update also revealed WhatsApp working on an improvement to the Authentication feature, wherein along with allowing you to use your fingerprint to authenticate and open the app, in future, WhatsApp will also block chat screenshots. It means you won’t be able to screenshot your chats if you enable that feature.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.