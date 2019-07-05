tech2 News Staff

In May this year, WhatsApp was spotted testing a QR Code shortcut in the app.

Now, another tweet from WhatsApp beta tester WABetaInfo pretty much confirms the feature and hints that it may roll out to end users very soon. This feature was spotted in Android 2.19.189 beta update.

The QR code feature, in typical BBM-style, will allow users to scan the code to add a contact or share their codes to share their own contact details with someone else. This reduces the entire process of jotting down the number and saving it.

Reportedly, users will have an option in the settings of the app to add or remove the shortcut to QR code to their chats. For security, WhatsApp will reportedly also give an option to users to revoke the QR Code at any time replacing it with a new one.

In the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.19.189 update, WhatsApp is working on a QR Code shortcut (it's not visible yet).

The feature will be (obviously, you know 😅) enabled in future. pic.twitter.com/pcBmc3TVuU — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 1, 2019

Separately, WhatsApp is also working on a new tweak to the PiP feature for Android users, which will allow video playbacks in the picture in picture mode. This means you will be able to play a video in the background even after you switch to another chat. As of now, PiP stops playing a video when you open another chat window or leave the app.

Another UI tweak WhatsApp is working on is arguably the solution to multiple instances of sending screenshots to wrong recipients. Currently, when you select an image from your gallery or edit an image on WhatsApp, you see the recipient’s photo at the top left corner, which a lot of time camouflages with the text in the image, and with screenshots that placement creates even messier confusion. However, WhatsApp will soon show the name of the individuals or groups to whom the user is sharing an image. This feature too has been spotted on the Android beta update and is expected to be on the iOS beta app soon.

