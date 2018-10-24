Wednesday, October 24, 2018 Back to
Reuters 24 October, 2018 09:23 IST

WhatsApp to not limit the number of people who can receive a forwarded message in Brazil

WhatsApp will not lift its 20-recipient limit for forwarded messages or lower the cap to five in Brazil, as in India.

Facebook Inc’s popular messaging service WhatsApp has no plan to lift its limit on the number of people who can receive a forwarded message in Brazil, an executive for the company told reporters on Tuesday.

Representational Image. Image: Reuters

Asked whether WhatsApp would lift its 20-recipient limit for forwarded messages or lower the cap to five in Brazil, as in India, Victoria Grand, VP for policy and communications at WhatsApp said: “We’re pretty comfortable with that number 20,” but that policy “could change over time.”

Last week, Brazil’s leading presidential candidate, Jair Bolsonaro, complained that WhatsApp had limited the reach of forwarded messages, calling for the service to lift the cap.

In more news related to Brazil, Facebook has closed 68 pages and 43 accounts linked to a marketing group believed to be promoting the chances of Jair Bolsonaro.

Facebook issued a statement saying it had acted against the pages and accounts linked to Raposos Fernandes Associates (RFA) "for violating our misrepresentation and spam policies."

"The people behind RFA created Pages using fake accounts or multiple accounts with the same names," and then "used those Pages to post massive amounts of clickbait intended to direct people to websites that are... ad farms," added the statement.

