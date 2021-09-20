Monday, September 20, 2021Back to
WhatsApp to might soon allow users to set emojis and stickers as group icons: Report

This WhatsApp feature is likely to be rolled out for Android users in the coming weeks.


tech2 News StaffSep 20, 2021 10:16:15 IST

WhatsApp has been known to bring new features now and then to improve the user experience and keep them engaged. This time, it might allow the users to set stickers and emojis as group icons, reported WABetaInfo. This new group icon editor feature is spotted by the publication on the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS.

The feature is likely to be rolled out for Android users in the coming weeks.

As per the report, users will be able to choose the background along with emojis and stickers for the group icon. The "Emoji and Sticker" option will be available on the menu that lets users update the group image. By tapping on this option, you will see a new page that shows two tabs with Emoji and Sticker written on them. Users can select the preferred tab that will lead to a page of several emojis/stickers to choose from depending on your choice.

WhatsApp group icon editor feature. Image: WABetaInfo

Users will also be able to see a circular preview of the new group icon. They can just tap on "Done" and voilà. This feature is now available on the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS. It is likely to be rolled out for Android users in the coming weeks.

