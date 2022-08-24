Wednesday, August 24, 2022Back to
WhatsApp to let users retrieve deleted messages, group admins may be able to Delete messages for all

While it is not known when exactly these features will be launched for end users, they are expected to be made available in a future update in a month or two.


FP StaffAug 24, 2022 13:33:34 IST

WhatsApp is apparently working on an update that will allow users to recover or retrieve messages that they have deleted by mistake. The new update will also allow admins in group chats to delete messages for all.

For the time being, the new features are being tested for iOS’s WhatsApp Beta users in version 22.18.0.70. However, the feature will soon be rolled out to Android users as well.

The ability to retrieve deleted messages, according to the report, will only be for the messages that you delete for yourself (delete for me), not the messages that you “delete for everyone." A snack bar will show up informing users that the message has been erased and they can undo it. It is not known how long users will have to retrieve a deleted message.

The Meta-owned instant messaging app is also said to be bringing the ability for group admins to delete any message for everyone in a group. This was also spotted by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, and the feature is currently available for some beta testers on WhatsApp for iOS. 

“If you are looking for a fast way to check if the feature is available, just check if you can delete any recent message from a group where you’re an admin: if “delete for everyone" shows up when you try to delete a message sent from another participant, it means the feature is available for your account!” the report says.

This feature, which seems to have been inspired from Slack, is a little different from what we find in Slack, where a group admin can delete a message without anyone knowing. In WhatsApp members of the group will be shown a message, that would read “This message has been deleted by a group admin.”

Although it is not known when the feature will go live for all users, given that it has been released in a few selected beta versions, it would be safe to assume that in an upcoming update in the near future, this feature gets rolled out.

