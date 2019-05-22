Wednesday, May 22, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp tells govt officials that it acted quickly to curb impact of spyware: Report

MeitY official had sought WhatsApp's clarification on the spyware that allowed perpetrators to snoop on users.

tech2 News StaffMay 22, 2019 11:17:01 IST

WhatsApp was asked for details by the government after a report pointed out that an Israeli cyber intelligence group exploited a vulnerability in the app's calling function to inject spyware.

As per a report by The Economic Times, the Facebook-owned entity has now responded saying, "While no safety programme including ours is perfect and we must constantly improve… we are committed to doing all we can to prevent these abuses to our systems."

WhatsApp clarified in its statement to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology that the vulnerability was dealt with through several server-side patches, which meant that it isn't imperative for users to update the app to deal with the vulnerability. The popular chat platform did, however, suggest that users update their app as a matter of "abundant caution."

WhatsApp tells govt officials that it acted quickly to curb impact of spyware: Report

Image: Reuters

MeitY officials had asked WhatsApp for more clarity on the reported spyware hack that allowed attackers to snoop on users and if any remedial action had been taken thus far.

A government official speaking to the publication mentioned that WhatsApp also told the government that it had cracked down on most unofficial versions of WhatsApp, including action against 4 million such accounts abusing these bogus variants during the general election polling period.”

This was in response to reports that claimed that there were several bogus clones offering to allow users software hacks to bypass the app's forwarding restrictions.

These modified versions of WhatsApp, bundled with other software tools were being sold unofficially to digital marketers and political activists, helping them bypass anti-spam restrictions set up by the Facebook-owned company.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Select Dugout expert Brian Lara deconstructs his technique against pace and spin


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?

Hey OnePlus! What's up with OnePlus 7 Pro's camera?


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp vulnerability allowed Israeli spyware to be injected onto phones: Report

May 14, 2019
WhatsApp vulnerability allowed Israeli spyware to be injected onto phones: Report
WhatsApp urges users to upgrade the app after a major security breach was detected

WhatsApp

WhatsApp urges users to upgrade the app after a major security breach was detected

May 15, 2019
WhatsApp security breach: NSO Group says will investigate misuse of its spyware

WhatsApp

WhatsApp security breach: NSO Group says will investigate misuse of its spyware

May 16, 2019
Several WhatsApp clones available online help bypass app's anti-spam controls

WhatsApp

Several WhatsApp clones available online help bypass app's anti-spam controls

May 15, 2019
WhatsApp security breach may have targeted human rights groups: Report

WhatsApp security breach

WhatsApp security breach may have targeted human rights groups: Report

May 15, 2019
WhatsApp issues cease and desist notice to companies cloning its app, using software to overcome forwarding restrictions

WhatsApp

WhatsApp issues cease and desist notice to companies cloning its app, using software to overcome forwarding restrictions

May 17, 2019

science

Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now

Koala

Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now "functionally extinct"

May 22, 2019
World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

Kilogram

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

May 21, 2019
World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

Earth Day 2019

World Bee Day 2019: Honey, we shrunk the (number of) bees, we must bring them back

May 20, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

May 20, 2019