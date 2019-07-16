Tuesday, July 16, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp, Telegram media files saved in phones are vulnerable to attacks: Report

Malware with access to external storage can exploit the data saved on the phone via these apps.

tech2 News StaffJul 16, 2019 10:17:24 IST

Update: WhatsApp spokesperson told us that they are working on this in their upcoming Android update. He said, "The suggested changes here could both create privacy complications for our users and limit how photos and files could be shared."

The company spokesperson also said, "WhatsApp follows guidelines from Android including: 'You should use external storage for user data that should be accessible to other apps and saved even if the user uninstalls your app, such as captured photos or downloaded files.' We store files in the same manner as other messaging apps (like Viber), email (like Gmail), and file storage apps (like Dropbox)."

If you think the end-to-end encryption on WhatsApp and Telegram means no one can tap into anything you talk about in these platforms, think again! Symantec researchers have found out that media files that you save via these apps are not safe and are vulnerable to cyber attacks.

As per The Verge, the media files saved via these two apps are either saved in internal storage or external storage of the device. If the malware enters your Android smartphone and these files are saved in external storage, malware can easily get access to these files and exploit the data. Malware can even reach these files, even before you have seen them.

In other words, these hackers can even alter outgoing multimedia messages without the user's notice. The researchers are calling it the "Media File Jacking" attack.

(Also Read: WhatsApp urges users to upgrade the app after a major security breach was detected)

WhatsApp, Telegram media files saved in phones are vulnerable to attacks: Report

Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic - RC16FAE1EA70

A WhatsApp spokesperson told us that they have looked closely into this issue and they will be providing updates in line with Android's ongoing development. He also hinted that this security threat is similar to previous questions regarding the mobile storage affecting the app ecosystem.

WhatsApp has looked closely at this issue and it’s similar to previous questions about mobile device storage impacting the app ecosystem. WhatsApp follows current best practices provided by operating systems for media storage and looks forward to providing updates in line with Android’s ongoing development,” the spokesperson said.

We have also reached out to WhatsApp and Telegram and will update this space as we hear from them.

And it is not just these two apps, according to the recent news researchers at the International Computer Science Institute (ICSI) found that thousands of app on the Android app store manage to skirt restrictions and gather precise geolocation data and phone identifiers, without user consent.

The study looked at over 88,000 apps on Google Play and tracked how data was transferred from the app when a user denied permissions. Of these, they found 1,325 apps that violated the permission policy and relied on workarounds to retrieve user data without their knowledge.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags
Loading...


Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


Top Stories

latest videos

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order I Desi Game Review I Review Ramesh

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Will PUBG Lite replace the emulator market? | PUBG Lite Review

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 01: RawKnee | Rony Dasgupta

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to soon add a QR code shortcut to let you scan, share code easily: Report

Jul 05, 2019
WhatsApp to soon add a QR code shortcut to let you scan, share code easily: Report
Telegram introduces new animated stickers that tone down the battery consumption

Telegram

Telegram introduces new animated stickers that tone down the battery consumption

Jul 08, 2019
How to restrict people from adding you in WhatsApp groups

WhatsApp

How to restrict people from adding you in WhatsApp groups

Jul 01, 2019
WhatsApp to soon let you hide status updates of contacts that you have muted

WhatsApp

WhatsApp to soon let you hide status updates of contacts that you have muted

Jul 05, 2019
WhatsApp users get fake messages asking them to pay to continue using the app

WhatsApp

WhatsApp users get fake messages asking them to pay to continue using the app

Jul 05, 2019
Tinder, Zomato, others use GIFs, stickers in keypads to push ads on WhatsApp: Report

WhatsApp

Tinder, Zomato, others use GIFs, stickers in keypads to push ads on WhatsApp: Report

Jul 15, 2019

science

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Chandrayaan-2

Chandrayaan 2 launch date and time: ISRO's first attempt at landing on the Moon launches on 15 July

Jul 13, 2019
After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

After Chandrayaan 2: ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2 shows India's potential, but we need to make it the 'Kennedy moment' for our engineering education

Jul 13, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

ISRO

Chandrayaan 2: ISRO seeks to bet on trillion-dollar Helium-3 on Moon's surface

Jul 13, 2019