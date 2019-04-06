Saturday, April 06, 2019Back to
WhatsApp Stickers: How to download Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa stickers

Here's how you can download and add the festive-themed stickers to your WhatsApp.

tech2 News StaffApr 06, 2019 12:57:44 IST

On 6 April, which is today, India is celebrating three significant festivals – Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa – all three of which mark the beginning of a new year according to the Hindu calendar. And so, to celebrate this day, we bring you a quick and easy way to add the festive-themed stickers to your WhatsApp.

To get started, open any WhatsApp chat, tap on the emoticon icon, and then the sticker icon below. Then, next to the carousel of all your added stickers, you will see a '+' icon. Hit that. Now, on the All Stickers tab, scroll down to the extreme bottom, where you will see the Get More Stickers shortcut to the Play Store.

Once you are in the store, you can search 'Chaitra Navratri', 'Gudi Padwa' or 'Ugadi' to get the corresponding stickers.

WhatsApp Stickers: How to download Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa stickers

Source: Instagram- bhatkanti.clicks

However, we would like to point out that not all the suggestions that show up are genuine. Many of them are just apps with a bazillion ads in them, and they don't even offer genuine stickers.

Therefore, to make your job easy here is a pick of some of the apps we found on the store that have genuine WhatsApp stickers for the theme. There is the Chaitra Navaratri stickers app by mymandir, which has Navratri, Gudi Padwa and Ugadi stickers that you can choose from, then there is Gudi Padwa Stickers WhatsApp app by Aakash Patel4.

How to add the sticker to you WhatsApp app. Image: tech2

How to add the sticker to you WhatsApp app. Image: tech2

Once you have chosen the app you want, install it and hit open. Launching the app will show the categories of stickers that the app offers, you can add the ones you want by tapping the '+' sign next to each category.

Now, when you go back to your WhatsApp, you will see the added stickers in the carousel on top when you tap on the stickers icon.

Happy festivities y'all!

