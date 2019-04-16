tech2 News Staff

Mahavir Jayanti, which celebrates the birth of Mahaveer, the twenty-fourth and last Tirthankara of Avasarpini, is on 17 April and one of the most modern ways of celebrating the festival is surprising with WhatsApp stickers in line with the theme. And so, here's a quick and easy way to add the festive-themed stickers to your WhatsApp.

To get started, open any WhatsApp chat, tap on the emoticon icon, and then the sticker icon below. Then, next to the carousel of all your added stickers, you will see a '+' icon. Hit that. Now, on the All Stickers tab, scroll down to the extreme bottom, where you will see the Get More Stickers shortcut to the Play Store.

Once you are in the store, you can search Mahavir Jayanti stickers, which will suggest you a whole list of sticker apps. Notably, though, not all the suggestions that show up are genuine. Many of them are just apps with a bazillion ads in them, and they don't even offer genuine stickers.

Once you have chosen the app you want, install it and hit open. Launching the app will show the categories of stickers that the app offers, you can add the ones you want by tapping the '+' sign next to each category.

Now, when you go back to your WhatsApp, you will see the added stickers in the carousel on top when you tap on the stickers icon.

Happy Mahavir Jayanti to everybody!

