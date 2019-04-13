Saturday, April 13, 2019Back to
WhatsApp stickers: Here is how to download stickers for Ram Navami 2019

Here's how you can find, download and use Ram Navami-themed WhatsApp stickers.

tech2 News StaffApr 13, 2019 11:11:57 IST

After eight days of fasting since the day the Hindu New Year sets in, Ram Navami is the day for poori, chane and halwa, celebration and seeking blessings. And in 2019, one of the way to celebrate any occassion is via fun stickers and GIFs on WhatsApp, sent to family and friends. And so, here's quick and easy way to add the festive-themed stickers to your WhatsApp.

To get started, open any WhatsApp chat, tap on the emoticon icon, and then the sticker icon below. Then, next to the carousel of all your added stickers, you will see a '+' icon. Hit that. Now, on the All Stickers tab, scroll down to the extreme bottom, where you will see the Get More Stickers shortcut to the Play Store.

WhatsApp stickers: Here is how to download stickers for Ram Navami 2019

WhatsApp Ram Navami sticker. Image: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Once you are in the store, you can search Ram Navami stickers, which will suggest you a whole list of sticker apps. Notably, though, not all the suggestions that show up are genuine. Many of them are just apps with a bazillion ads in them, and they don't even offer genuine stickers.

Therefore, to make your job easy here is a pick of some of the apps we found on the store that have genuine WhatsApp stickers for the theme. There is Ram Navami Stickers by Creation Studio Apps, Festival Ram Navami Stickers for WASticker Apps by ThinkHoman, and Ram Navami WhatsApp Stickers by Goldfish Studios.

My Post (3)-min

WhatsApp stickers for Ram Navami.

Once you have chosen the app you want, install it and hit open. Launching the app will show the categories of stickers that the app offers, you can add the ones you want by tapping the '+' sign next to each category.

Now, when you go back to your WhatsApp, you will see the added stickers in the carousel on top when you tap on the stickers icon.

Happy Ram Navami to everybody!

