tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp starts rolling out voice and video calling feature on the desktop app. WhatsApp says that calling will be available in both portrait and landscape orientation on the desktop app. Calls will appear in a resizable standalone window on your computer screen, and is set to be always on top so you never lose your video chats in a browser tab or stack of open windows. WhatsApp also confirms that similar to the mobile app, voice and video calls on the desktop app will also be end-to-end encrypted. "WhatsApp can’t hear or see them, whether you call from your phone or your computer".

WhatsApp is beginning the rollout with one-to-one calls and will eventually be expanding the feature to include group voice and video calls.

WhatsApp voice, video calling on desktop app: Compatibility

The new voice and video calling feature on WhatsApp desktop app will be compatible with devices running Windows 10 64-bit version 1903 and newer, and macOS 10.13 and newer.

WhatsApp voice, video calling on desktop app: Requirement

In order to place an WhatsApp audio or video call via the desktop app, you need: