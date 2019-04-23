tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp may not be very easy to hack into but scammers have found a new workaround to the service's end-to-end encryption to gain access your account.

As per a report by Gulf News, the Telecommunications Authority of the UAE has issued an advisory on Twitter for WhatsApp users and warned that they should not reply to code verification messages unless it is triggered by the subscriber. Many WhatsApp accounts have been hacked through this method.

Normally, when one installs WhatsApp on an Android or iOS device, WhatsApp sends a verification code to check if you are the owner of the phone number. In this case, however, the scammer is sending you a WhatsApp code and a link and not a six-digit verification code.

Clicking on the link sent by the scammer simply confirms to WhatsApp that it is you — on behalf of the scammer. By that way, you lose control of your WhatsApp account and the scammer can read and send messages on your behalf.

As per a statement issued by the TRA to Gulf News, "Mobile users should not share the verification code that is sent to them by SMS, otherwise, their account will be compromised. Many WhatsApp accounts were hacked this way, and subscribers lost all their details."

According to reports, hackers have also sent out fake messages in English as well as French which clearly suggests that scammers could use similar a similar method to scam users in India as well.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.