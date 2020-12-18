Friday, December 18, 2020Back to
WhatsApp rolls out voice and video calls for some desktop and web users

When a WhatsApp Web user will receive a voice call on desktop, a separate window will appear where he/ she can accept or decline the incoming call.


FP TrendingDec 18, 2020 16:47:57 IST

WhatsApp is expected to soon roll out voice and video calls for desktop users. This will enable WhatsApp web users to call directly through the app without using their phones. As of now, users can use the facility of voice and video calls along with messaging service on their smartphones. According to a report by WABetainfo, the Facebook-owned messaging service app has started to roll out the call feature to a select WhatsApp beta tester. Some WhatsApp Web users have reported that they have started seeing voice and video call button on the chat header.

The report added that downloading the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android does not guarantee that the calling feature on desktop will be available.

When a WhatsApp Web user will receive a voice call on desktop, a separate window will appear where he/ she can accept or decline the incoming call. Some of the users have also said that they have been noticing calls button in the chat header on WhatsApp desktop.

The option to make audio and video calls is seen beside the search button at the top of the chat window. A report by Android Police said that when the user is getting any call, it appears in a smaller window. The UI is similar to basic controls for the ongoing calls.

The report added that downloading the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android does not guarantee that the calling feature on desktop will be available. The company is gradually rolling out the feature and is prioritising WhatsApp desktop over its website.

In October, there was a reference of the web version of WhatsApp likely to support voice and video calls. The beta update of the app that takes the update version 2.2043.7 showed calling icons on the WhatsApp interface.

The WhatsApp video calling feature on mobile phones work when there is an internet connection active on your device. There is no limit on the number of calls that a user can make in a day or restriction on the duration of the call.

The mobile version has a voice or video call icon on the top right corner of any WhatsApp chat. At present users can connect with up to 8 participants for group voice or video calls.

 

tags

