WhatsApp reportedly working on a fingerprint authentication feature for Android

The fingerprint authentication feature will be apart of a new section in the WhatsApp app.

tech2 News Staff Jan 09, 2019 11:44 AM IST

WhatsApp is apparently working on a fingerprint authentication feature for its Android users. It is currently being tested in the Android 2.19.3 version beta version.

The fingerprint feature will be apart of a new section in the app, where the user will be able to enable it.

The news was reported by WABetaInfo on 8 January.

"After working to implement Face ID and Touch ID features on iOS (that aren't available yet for development reasons), WhatsApp has finally started to work on the Authentication feature on Android, using your Fingerprint!," said the report.

A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic - RC1740C10AC0

A man poses with a smartphone in front of displayed Whatsapp logo. Image: Reuters

The feature will first be available to Android users and then iOS. All the OS versions from Android Marshmallow onwards will get the fingerprint sensor feature.

Once enabled, the app will apparently be protected completely.

The Twitter sentiment reveals that people aren't exactly excited about it. What they really want is the "dark mode"

WhatsApp users are expected to experience a change to their normal interface, with a new ‘dark’ mode. Rumours of a WhatsApp dark mode first surfaced last year with this tweet.

