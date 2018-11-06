Tuesday, November 06, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 06 November, 2018 09:43 IST

WhatsApp releases rules for creating business names: Here are things to keep in mind

Here are some of the rules to creating the correct business names for WhatsApp’s Business platform.

This year, WhatsApp launched it’s Business version of the app, for Android and iOS. If you own a business and want to communicate with your prospective customers, WhatsApp Business can be an effective platform for you.

While the platform has been available for Android and iOS users for a while now, WhatsApp has today released some rules to creating business names. If you are a part of the platform, here are some of the dos and don’ts you should know about.

First of all, if your business account is listed as an "Official business account", and mid-way you decide to change your business name, it might result in your account losing its "Official business account" status.

WhatsApp for Business

WhatsApp for Business

You can also read our complete guide to using, registering and setting up WhatsApp Business here.

WhatsApp also seems to be very particular about the grammar and the casing of letters in the Business name. Basically, you can’t write your business name in all-caps. Only the first letter of each word can be capitalised, but the conjunctions can’t.

You can’t use any extra spaces in the business name, it must use single spacing.

“Unnecessary punctuation”, emojis, symbols and special characters, and any variation of the word ‘WhatsApp’ is not allowed in the name.

WhatsApp also outlines that the business names can’t just have a person's full name, but it needs to be the name of a business or an organisation. The name of the business also can’t just be a generic word or place like videos, or lipsticks, or pants. For instance, if your WhatsApp Business name can't be something like New York or Burger or Tacos and so on. Also, a business name cannot be less than three characters.

These rules for WhatsApp Business names apply to both Android and iOS users of the app.

