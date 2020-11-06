Friday, November 06, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp payments service gets NPCI nod for roll out in India for upto 20 million users

WhatsApp has been running a pilot service for the last two years but was not given a formal go-ahead because of data localisation requirements.


Press Trust of IndiaNov 06, 2020 09:28:50 IST

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Thursday allowed Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp to start its payments service in the country in a "graded" manner. The announcement by NPCI came minutes after it limited a single third party like WhatsApp or its rivals like Google Pay or Walmart's PhonePe to handle only 30 percent of overall UPI transaction volumes by putting a cap.  NPCI runs the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) used for real-time payments between peers or at merchants' end while making purchases.

WhatsApp payments service gets NPCI nod for roll out in India for upto 20 million users

NPCI issued two separate statements on WhatsApp and on limiting the transaction volumes. Image: Reuters

Having a cap on the transaction volume will help in de-risking the entire set-up and is essential as UPI, which surpassed two billion transactions a month mark in October, grows further, NPCI said in a statement.

The industry has been feeling that allowing WhatsApp into payments may drive up volumes in the Indian digital payments space. In China, Wechat alone has over 1 billion active users for its payment services.

WhatsApp has 400 million users in India while other Third Party App Providers (TPAPs) – Google Pay had 75 million and PhonePe had 60 million – as of May. WhatsApp has been running a pilot service for the last two years but was not given a formal go-ahead because of data localisation requirements.

"NPCI has given approval for WhatsApp to ''Go Live'' on UPI in the multi-bank model. WhatsApp can expand its UPI user base in a graded manner starting with a maximum registered user base of twenty (20) million in UPI," the statement said.

NPCI issued two separate statements on WhatsApp and on limiting the transaction volumes.

A "cap of 30 percent of total volume of transactions processed in UPI" will be applicable on all TPAPs from 1 January 2021, NPCI said in a statement.

"It will help to address the risks and protect the UPI ecosystem as it further scales up," it added.

The cap of 30 percent will be calculated on the basis of the total volume of transactions processed in UPI during the preceding three months on a rolling basis, as per NPCI.

According to the statement, existing TPAPs exceeding the specified cap will have a period of two years from January 2021 to comply with the same in a phased manner.

It can be noted that the TPAPs typically tie-up with banks at the back-end to add users and process payments for them. Data coming out of the usage is a major resource, apart from the revenues made through processing fees.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Call Of Duty Mobile

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

Farewell PUBG Mobile | Servers Banned in India

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

1Up In The House | CODM Battle Royale Again!

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

Call Of Duty Mobile | Neither Win Nor Loss, 3rd Result

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Battle Royale Match 51

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Search & Destroy Match 50

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Call Of Duty Mobile Custom Room Match 49

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48

1Up In The House | Search and Destroy Match 48


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp introduces a new storage management tool to help users declutter storage on phone

Nov 04, 2020
WhatsApp introduces a new storage management tool to help users declutter storage on phone
WhatsApp confirms it will soon roll out disappearing messages feature: How it works

WhatsApp

WhatsApp confirms it will soon roll out disappearing messages feature: How it works

Nov 03, 2020

science

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

International wildlife forensics e-conference ends, draws attention to wildlife crime, biotech solutions

Nov 06, 2020
New mineral in Moon meteorite discovered by researchers, dubbed Downwilhelmsite

Moon Mineral

New mineral in Moon meteorite discovered by researchers, dubbed Downwilhelmsite

Nov 06, 2020
Mice flown to space by JAXA, SpaceX point researchers to protein that could slow ageing

Spaceflight

Mice flown to space by JAXA, SpaceX point researchers to protein that could slow ageing

Nov 05, 2020
Flash of luck: Astronomers find source of powerful cosmic fast radio burst

Fast Radio Bursts

Flash of luck: Astronomers find source of powerful cosmic fast radio burst

Nov 05, 2020