tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp announced a partnership with the Indian School of Public Policy to introduce a series of privacy-focussed workshops. These workshops will try to explore the importance of privacy in design and its practice to enable a positive impact of technology in society. The workshops will begin on 17 September 2019.

To announce the partnership, WhatsApp Global Head Will Cathcart spoke about designing products while keeping privacy as a critical aspect during a discussion with Indian startups and entrepreneurs at Innov8. He said, “WhatsApp was built to help people stay in touch with friends and family as well as connect with businesses. Because people share some of their most personal needs and moments on WhatsApp, we’re committed to helping people in India have private conversations with others that matter to them.” The workshops will help budding policymakers to understand more about the fundamental right to privacy that people should have in the services they use.

Founding Director of Indian School of Public Policy, Luis Miranda said that they were glad to partner with WhatsApp with the privacy-centric workshop. As already mentioned, the workshops will be co-hosted by TTC Labs. It was founded by Facebook to “drive innovation in people-centred approaches to privacy and data.”

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.