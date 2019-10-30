tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp has rolled out new v2.19.110 update for iOS users, which brings features like customising notification badges and a support page for iCloud backup troubleshooting, and more.

As per WhatsApp's official changelog on the App Store, iOS users will no longer see notification badges for muted chats. This means if you have a group chat on your messenger, which you can't exit but you can't bear to be a part of either, if you mute that chat, you will no longer get notifications from that chat as well. The messages from that chat will also not add to the unread message count on the app icon.

In addition to that, the update also adds new alignment guidelines to help you position stickers, emojis, and more when editing media in WhatsApp. There is a new splash screen in tow as well, seen recently on an Android beta.

The updates WhatsApp app on iOS will now also come with a new support page for iCloud backup troubleshooting to help users who might be having issues with their WhatsApp for iPhone iCloud chat backups.

However, at present, the bigger news around WhatsApp is about the platform suing NSO Group for helping government spies break into the phones of roughly 1,400 users across four continents in a hacking spree whose targets included diplomats, political dissidents, journalists, and senior government officials.

