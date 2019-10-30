Wednesday, October 30, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp on iOS will no longer show notification badge for chats that you mute

WhatsApp has also added new alignment guidelines to help you position stickers, emojis, and more when editing media.


tech2 News StaffOct 30, 2019 14:03:11 IST

WhatsApp has rolled out new v2.19.110 update for iOS users, which brings features like customising notification badges and a support page for iCloud backup troubleshooting, and more.

As per WhatsApp's official changelog on the App Store, iOS users will no longer see notification badges for muted chats. This means if you have a group chat on your messenger, which you can't exit but you can't bear to be a part of either, if you mute that chat, you will no longer get notifications from that chat as well. The messages from that chat will also not add to the unread message count on the app icon.

WhatsApp on iOS will no longer show notification badge for chats that you mute

WhatsApp rolls out v2.19.110 on iOS.

In addition to that, the update also adds new alignment guidelines to help you position stickers, emojis, and more when editing media in WhatsApp. There is a new splash screen in tow as well, seen recently on an Android beta.

The updates WhatsApp app on iOS will now also come with a new support page for iCloud backup troubleshooting to help users who might be having issues with their WhatsApp for iPhone iCloud chat backups.

However, at present, the bigger news around WhatsApp is about the platform suing NSO Group for helping government spies break into the phones of roughly 1,400 users across four continents in a hacking spree whose targets included diplomats, political dissidents, journalists, and senior government officials.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile



also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp for Android may get a new Splash Screen feature, spotted in latest beta

Oct 21, 2019
WhatsApp for Android may get a new Splash Screen feature, spotted in latest beta
WhatsApp updates group privacy settings, consecutive voice note playback comes to web

WhatsApp

WhatsApp updates group privacy settings, consecutive voice note playback comes to web

Oct 23, 2019
WhatsApp sues Israeli surveillance firm for spying on over 1,400 users via the app

WhatsApp

WhatsApp sues Israeli surveillance firm for spying on over 1,400 users via the app

Oct 30, 2019
WhatsApp's latest update 2.19.100 rolling out for iOS devices bringing Memoji support and more

WhatsApp

WhatsApp's latest update 2.19.100 rolling out for iOS devices bringing Memoji support and more

Oct 17, 2019
Centre wants Facebook to decrypt private messaging; 'Nobody prevents you from having your own system of decryption,' says SC judge

Facebook

Centre wants Facebook to decrypt private messaging; 'Nobody prevents you from having your own system of decryption,' says SC judge

Oct 23, 2019
Stricter social media regulations in India to be finalised in three months: MeitY

MeitY

Stricter social media regulations in India to be finalised in three months: MeitY

Oct 21, 2019

science

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019