tech2 News Staff

After testing consecutive voice message functionality on WhatsApp for a few months now, the messaging platform is now rolling out the feature to Android users.

This means, WhatsApp users on Android will now be seeing a new stable build (v2.19.150) update, which after a user has installed, will automatically play all the voice notes that they receive without them needing to press play on each one of them. Essentially, if you receive five voice messages in a bundle and you play the first voice note, all consecutive voice messages will continue to play one after the other until you pause one of them.

The feature has been under works since November last year and was first spotted on WhatsApp beta version 2.18.100 for iOS. The same has also been available on iOS for a while.

How to get the consecutive audio message playback feature on your phone?

Like mentioned earlier, WhatsApp is rolling out the feature officially to all Android users. However, if the curious kitten in you wants your hands on it this very moment, you can download the APK file version of the WhatsApp update from APKMirror. The update also patches a vulnerability associated with the messaging app which lets hackers gain access to your phone by simply placing a WhatsApp call.

