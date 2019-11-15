Friday, November 15, 2019Back to
WhatsApp for Android may soon show blocked contact notice, blocked contacts list

In the Android beta version 2.19.332, WhatsApp makes handling blocked contact easier.


tech2 News StaffNov 15, 2019 16:17:27 IST

WhatsApp is apparently testing two new features on the platform. One that will notify you with a bubble when you block a contact, and the other will group all the blocked contacts in one place.

Representational Image,

This was first spotted by WhatsApp beta tester WABetaInfo, which revealed that in the Android beta version 2.19.332, WhatsApp is working on two new features, both of which are aimed at making it easier for you to deal with contacts that you have blocked.

The first feature is apparently called Blocked contact notice, which will notify you with a bubble in a chat when you block or even unblock a contact. When you block a contact, in the chat there will also be a shortcut to unblock that contact with a tap.

Image: WABetaInfo

Image: WABetaInfo

Similar to how it works right now, when you block a contact, the other person does not get notified about it. Even in this case, this notification bubble will only appear for you and not the person you have blocked.

Image: WABetaInfo

Image: WABetaInfo

The second feature that comes in this version of Android beta is the blocked contacts list, which will categories all the blockees into Contacts and Business. This new arrangement will be automatic. To see this, once the feature rolls out, you will have to check your Blocked Contacts in Settings.

