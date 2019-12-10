Tuesday, December 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp now lets you set reminders from within the app but here's the big caveat

WhatsApp is integrating the Any.do app within the messenger, to allow users to set reminders from within the messaging app.


tech2 News StaffDec 10, 2019 15:29:54 IST

Apps like Messenger by Facebook, or iMessage on iOS, and even the native messaging app on Android, among others, have for a long time allowed its users to set reminders from within the app. Now, WhatsApp is also adding a similar feature to the messenger.

WhatsApp is integrating the Any.do app within the messenger, to allow users to set reminders from within the messaging app. According to a blog post by Any.do, besides being able to set reminders from within WhatsApp, users will also be able to share events and reminders that have been saved on the Any.do app.

The feature will be available for all WhatsApp users across the globe.

WhatsApp now lets you set reminders from within the app but heres the big caveat

WhatsApp now lets you set reminders from within the app.

To use the feature, users will have to download the Any.do app on their smartphone.

WhatsApp users will see a separate chat window with Any.do. They will simply have to just type out reminders they needs. Setting reminders would be like asking a friend to remind you to do something. Simply just chat on with Any.do.

You will be able to create reminders from within the app.

You will be able to create reminders from within the app.

In case you want to add a reminder to something someone told you on the messenger, you can also simply forward that message to the Any.do chat on WhatsApp and that will also be added to your reminders.

You can also forward other messages to the Any.do chat to create new reminders.

You can also forward other messages to the Any.do chat to create new reminders.

But there is a big caveat in this feature. Any.do app requires you to pay this feature at $2.99 per month, with the first week being free. For trying out the feature as well, you need to share your card details before you begin the free trial. You will be charged for the service a week after you start using the feature.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Web to get support for Grouped Stickers; feature rolling out gradually

Nov 26, 2019
WhatsApp Web to get support for Grouped Stickers; feature rolling out gradually
WhatsApp for Android is expected to get not one but three options in dark mode

WhatsApp

WhatsApp for Android is expected to get not one but three options in dark mode

Dec 05, 2019
WhatsApp reports Rs 6.84 crore revenue in India for the first time in fiscal year 2019

WhatsApp

WhatsApp reports Rs 6.84 crore revenue in India for the first time in fiscal year 2019

Nov 27, 2019
WhatsApp will allow you to use the same account on multiple devices soon

WhatsApp Beta

WhatsApp will allow you to use the same account on multiple devices soon

Nov 27, 2019
WhatsApp voice calling finally receives support for call waiting feature

WhatsApp

WhatsApp voice calling finally receives support for call waiting feature

Dec 07, 2019
WhatsApp Pegasus spyware: There was no ‘unauthorised interception’ by govt, says RS Prasad

Pegasus Spyware

WhatsApp Pegasus spyware: There was no ‘unauthorised interception’ by govt, says RS Prasad

Nov 28, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019