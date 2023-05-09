Tuesday, May 09, 2023Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

WhatsApp now accessible on smartwatches through Wear OS; check how

With the latest update, users can easily link their WhatsApp with Wear OS smartwatches


FP TrendingMay 09, 2023 17:35:42 IST

In a latest development for smartwatch enthusiasts and WhatsApp users, the Meta-owned instant messaging application will now support Wear OS, an Android operating system that is particularly designed to connect smartwatches with mobile phones. As per the latest reports, Wear OS is said to be compatible with the latest update of WhatsApp beta and several users have also claimed of being able to access their WhatsApp through their smartwatches. The app which presently includes features like chat, video calling, voice calling, and UPI transactions, the latest feature will enable users to stay connected more conveniently and further access their messages directly from their smartwatches.

“After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.10 available on the Google Play Store, some users noticed that the app was listed to be compatible with their smartwatch, in particular, with Wear OS,” a WABetaInfo report stated. It also divulged details on how the entire system works.

How to connect WhatsApp with smartwatches?

In order to link a WhatsApp account to a Wear OS device, users may follow the given steps. Notably, you need to be a beta tester in order to download the update.

1. First, go to Google Play Store and update your WhatsApp to the latest beta version for Android 2.23.10.10 update.

2. Next, to link the smartwatch app to your WhatsApp, your phone will ask for an 8-digit code, as displayed on the watch.

3. After putting in the code, all the chats will be safely synced across the devices.

While users can download the update as a beta tester, it is yet to be made available for the WhatsApp Business app.

The report, while speaking about the latest updates also states that accessing WhatsApp on Wear OS holds major significance as it will expand the app’s reach beyond smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Considering the increasing popularity of smartwatches, it will help users to be able to use WhatsApp in a more convenient way.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

God of War Ragnarok Review

God of War Ragnarok Review

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

A Game Failed by its Developers : Overwatch 2

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD? ? ?

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD? ? ?

The WORST Game of 2022 ???

The WORST Game of 2022 ???

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

WhatsApp to roll out 'reply with a message' feature within call notifications

Apr 28, 2023
WhatsApp to roll out 'reply with a message' feature within call notifications
WhatsApp now allows users to use the same account across 4 phones; check details

WhatsApp

WhatsApp now allows users to use the same account across 4 phones; check details

Apr 26, 2023

science

ET becomes real? Scientists tracking a NASA probe believe aliens could contact Earth by 2029

ET becomes real? Scientists tracking a NASA probe believe aliens could contact Earth by 2029

Apr 28, 2023
Watch: Massive explosion on the Sun sends billions of tons of plasma to the Earth, could cause blackouts

Solar Events

Watch: Massive explosion on the Sun sends billions of tons of plasma to the Earth, could cause blackouts

Apr 28, 2023
Conceived By Robots: Scientists can now help make babies using a surgical robot and a PS5 controller

Robotics

Conceived By Robots: Scientists can now help make babies using a surgical robot and a PS5 controller

Apr 27, 2023
Space Travel: Japanese space startup tries to be the first commercial space org to land on the Moon

Space Travel: Japanese space startup tries to be the first commercial space org to land on the Moon

Apr 24, 2023