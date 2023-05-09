FP Trending

In a latest development for smartwatch enthusiasts and WhatsApp users, the Meta-owned instant messaging application will now support Wear OS, an Android operating system that is particularly designed to connect smartwatches with mobile phones. As per the latest reports, Wear OS is said to be compatible with the latest update of WhatsApp beta and several users have also claimed of being able to access their WhatsApp through their smartwatches. The app which presently includes features like chat, video calling, voice calling, and UPI transactions, the latest feature will enable users to stay connected more conveniently and further access their messages directly from their smartwatches.

“After installing the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.10 available on the Google Play Store, some users noticed that the app was listed to be compatible with their smartwatch, in particular, with Wear OS,” a WABetaInfo report stated. It also divulged details on how the entire system works.

How to connect WhatsApp with smartwatches?

In order to link a WhatsApp account to a Wear OS device, users may follow the given steps. Notably, you need to be a beta tester in order to download the update.

1. First, go to Google Play Store and update your WhatsApp to the latest beta version for Android 2.23.10.10 update.

2. Next, to link the smartwatch app to your WhatsApp, your phone will ask for an 8-digit code, as displayed on the watch.

3. After putting in the code, all the chats will be safely synced across the devices.

While users can download the update as a beta tester, it is yet to be made available for the WhatsApp Business app.

The report, while speaking about the latest updates also states that accessing WhatsApp on Wear OS holds major significance as it will expand the app’s reach beyond smartphones, laptops, and tablets. Considering the increasing popularity of smartwatches, it will help users to be able to use WhatsApp in a more convenient way.

