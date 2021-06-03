Thursday, June 03, 2021Back to
WhatsApp names Paresh B Lal as its new grievance officer for India: How to register complaint

Here is how you can contact WhatsApp India or its new Grievance Officer via post.


tech2 News StaffJun 03, 2021 13:03:31 IST

WhatsApp has named Paresh B Lal as its grievance officer for India.

The move comes in the backdrop of the new IT rules coming into effect last week that require significant social media intermediaries - those with other 50 lakh users - to appoint a grievance officer, nodal officer and a chief compliance officer. These personnel are required to be resident in India.

In case of a complaint, you may contact the Grievance Officer via post at the following address:

Paresh B Lal
WhatsApp
Attention: Grievance Officer
Post Box No. 56
Road No. 1, Banjara Hills
Hyderabad - 500 034
Telangana, India

Notably, the Grievance Officer channel is not to be used for any law enforcement requests, or to serve any legal process.

Additionally, you can also contact WhatsApp in India via post at the following address:

Post Box No. 56
Road No. 1, Banjara Hills
Hyderabad - 500 034
Telangana, India

Large digital companies like Google have begun updating their websites to reflect the appointment of grievance officers as per the new social media rules.

Google's 'Contact Us' page shows details of Joe Grier as a contact person with an address from Mountain View, US. The page also contains details on the grievance redressal mechanism for YouTube.

With inputs from PTI

