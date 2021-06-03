tech2 News StaffJun 03, 2021 13:03:31 IST
WhatsApp has named Paresh B Lal as its grievance officer for India.
The move comes in the backdrop of the new IT rules coming into effect last week that require significant social media intermediaries - those with other 50 lakh users - to appoint a grievance officer, nodal officer and a chief compliance officer. These personnel are required to be resident in India.
In case of a complaint, you may contact the Grievance Officer via post at the following address:
Paresh B Lal
WhatsApp
Attention: Grievance Officer
Post Box No. 56
Road No. 1, Banjara Hills
Hyderabad - 500 034
Telangana, India
Notably, the Grievance Officer channel is not to be used for any law enforcement requests, or to serve any legal process.
Additionally, you can also contact WhatsApp in India via post at the following address:
Post Box No. 56
Road No. 1, Banjara Hills
Hyderabad - 500 034
Telangana, India
Large digital companies like Google have begun updating their websites to reflect the appointment of grievance officers as per the new social media rules.
Google's 'Contact Us' page shows details of Joe Grier as a contact person with an address from Mountain View, US. The page also contains details on the grievance redressal mechanism for YouTube.
With inputs from PTI
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.