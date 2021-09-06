Monday, September 06, 2021Back to
WhatsApp might soon let users react to messages in chat with emojis: Report

The report further suggests that the feature will be available for both individual and group chats.


tech2 News StaffSep 06, 2021 09:41:46 IST

WhatsApp is reportedly planning to roll out a new feature that will allow users to react to messages in chat, just like Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and more. Going by a report by WABetaInfo, the reaction emojis will be placed just below the text. It is expected to be available for both individual and group chats. The report further suggests users in the conversation will be able to see who reacted to the texts.

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is seen in front of a displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic - RC16FAE1EA70

The report hints that this feature is likely to roll out for both Android and iOS users.

The screenshot shared in the report reveals that the users will get 7 emojis to choose from. However, the feature is still under development, so there are chances that the final feature may have more emoji options. The report hints that this feature is likely to roll out for both Android and iOS users. There is still no news as to when will the company release it for its users.

Image: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp message reactions. Image: WABetaInfo

In addition to this, the messaging platform has also released a popular Netflix show, Money Heist-themed stickers on its platform. To use them, all you need to do is visit the stickers section on the app and tap on the "All Stickers" option where you will find the stickers under the "Sticker Heist" collection.

Money Heist themed WhatsApp stickers. Image: Tech2

Money Heist themed WhatsApp stickers. Image: Tech2

