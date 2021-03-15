FP Trending

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will help control the playback speed of audio messages. The feature will reportedly be rolled out for both iOS and Android users soon. Once rolled out, this feature will let users adjust the speed at which a voice note should play. The feature was spotted in the latest beta version by WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp is finally testing an option to change the playback speed for voice messages. 🔥

This feature is under development and it will be available in a future update for iOS and Android. Screenshots will be published here on @WABetaInfo when available in a future beta build. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 11, 2021

This feature is already available on Telegram.

Additionally, WABetaInfo also claims that WhatsApp users will soon be able to view Instagram Reels within the app. The feature might roll out later in the year.

“WhatsApp is working on the possibility to play Instagram Reels within WhatsApp, for a future update,” read the tweet.

@WhatsApp is working on the possibility to play #Instagram Reels within WhatsApp, for a future update. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 11, 2021

With this, it seems like WhatsApp is taking a step forward towards interconnecting with other Facebook-owned apps. Currently, a user can share their WhatsApp story on their Facebook profile.

WhatsApp is also working on encrypting chat backups on Google Drive and iCloud. The feature will allow users to encrypt their chat backup by putting in a password. The latest offering will soon be available on Android and iOS devices.