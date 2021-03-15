Monday, March 15, 2021Back to
WhatsApp may soon rollout a playback speed option for audio messages, will add ability to view Instagram Reels within the messenger

Later this year, WhatsApp will reportedly add the ability for users to view Instagram Reels within the app.


FP TrendingMar 15, 2021 15:28:31 IST

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that will help control the playback speed of audio messages. The feature will reportedly be rolled out for both iOS and Android users soon. Once rolled out, this feature will let users adjust the speed at which a voice note should play. The feature was spotted in the latest beta version by WABetaInfo.

This feature is already available on Telegram.

Additionally, WABetaInfo also claims that WhatsApp users will soon be able to view Instagram Reels within the app. The feature might roll out later in the year.

“WhatsApp is working on the possibility to play Instagram Reels within WhatsApp, for a future update,” read the tweet.

With this, it seems like WhatsApp is taking a step forward towards interconnecting with other Facebook-owned apps. Currently, a user can share their WhatsApp story on their Facebook profile.

WhatsApp is also working on encrypting chat backups on Google Drive and iCloud. The feature will allow users to encrypt their chat backup by putting in a password. The latest offering will soon be available on Android and iOS devices.

